Trump Gets Caught in Airport Gaffe After Fruitless Kim Summit (VIDEO)

It seems that everything has gone wrong for Donald Trump on his Vietnam trip for a nuclear summit with Kim Jong-un, as his abrupt departure from Hanoi was delayed due to an awkward airport situation.

The stair truck attached to Air Force One appeared to have suffered a malfunction, and several officials had to manually push it away from the airfield as reporters looked on.

Trump's North Korean counterpart also got involved in a blunder seconds after he arrived in Hanoi for the talks, when his attendant skipped a beat and rushed off the train to stand by the leader's side.

Their highly-expected summit ended up yielding no results, with Donald Trump admitting that he was forced to walk away after Kim Jong-un demanded that all sanctions be lifted in exchange for complete de-nuclearisation — something Trump was not ready to go for.