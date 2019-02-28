Donald Trump Holds Press Conference After Hanoi Summit (VIDEO)

Press conference concludes the second meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump in Hanoi.

Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the economic sanctions against Pyongyang reportedly dominated the agenda.

The US-North Korea summit in the Vietnamese capital kicked off on Wednesday with a brief meeting and a social dinner between the two leaders.

The historic US-North Korea summit 2018 concluded with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations and the denuclearization of the Korean PeninsulaFollow Sputnik feed to find out more.

