Donald Trump Holds Press Conference After Hanoi Summit (VIDEO)

Denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the economic sanctions against Pyongyang reportedly dominated the agenda.
The US-North Korea summit in the Vietnamese capital kicked off on Wednesday with a brief meeting and a social dinner between the two leaders.
The historic US-North Korea summit 2018 concluded with a four-point declaration that paved the way toward renewed bilateral relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
