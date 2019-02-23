Major Fire Halts Aero India Show Parking, Around 150 Cars Gutted

The fire in the parking area happened on a day when a large number of people had turned up for the show, as it was opened up for the general public following three business days - from Wednesday to Friday.

Around 150 cars were gutted after a major fire in the parking area in the Aero India venue in Bengaluru.

This was the second unfortunate incident to plague the global aero show this year after a mid-air collision of two Surya Kiran aircraft during rehearsal Tuesday, earlier this week.

Here are the visuals from the massive fire that that broke out at the venue for Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka. The fire has now been extinguished by the fire brigade. Read more: https://t.co/3FcZRLmolM pic.twitter.com/k408BnWFv5 — The Quint (@TheQuint) February 23, 2019

Video shared on Whatsapp shows bystanders trying to move cars away from the blaze. Terrible. Hope everyone gets home safe today. #AeroIndia2019 pic.twitter.com/Cm2MgyyG7P — Sandeep (@SandeepUnnithan) February 23, 2019

The massive fire resulted in the suspension of the Air Show for a while. The Ministry of Defence has ordered an inquiry to probe the cause of the incident, PTI news agency said. No loss of life or injury was reported.

​"All available fire fighting services, Rapid Action Force and NDRF teams were immediately mobilised. IAF (Indian Air Force) immediately launched one helicopter for aerial assessment, the helicopter assisted by providing effective directions to fight the fire", said the statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The fire was brought under control by deploying more than 12 fire fighting vehicles, it added. Though, the parking bay for Aero India is far from the main venue of the show, the flying of aircraft was suspended for a brief period due to the heavy smoke.

The ministry statement added that the "afternoon display continued on time".