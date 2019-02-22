Netizens Call Out Lockheed Martin for Peddling Old Tech to India

At the ongoing Aero India Show in Bangaluru, the company unveiled its multi-role F-21 fighter aircraft, sharing a tweet on Tuesday. Indians on social media were not amused by the announcement, calling the plane a renamed version of an outdated platform.

US-based defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin came under scathing attack from Indian Twitter users over its announcement of "for-India-from-India" F-21 fighter planes when they accused the company of pushing old and obsolete technology onto India.

The company claimed that the aircraft "is different, inside and out, delivering unmatched Make in India opportunities".

The F-21 is different, inside and out, delivering unmatched Make in India opportunities and strengthening @IAF_MCC. Meet the #F21: — Lockheed Martin (@LockheedMartin) February 20, 2019

Lockheed's rival firm and another aviation giant Boeing was among the first to aim veiled sarcasm at it with a tweet.

Combat Proven, Future Ready, and still called the F/A-18 Super Hornet. ;-)

Catch them here at #AeroIndia2019

MORE: https://t.co/348oYdTR3L pic.twitter.com/cbIHRCeHco — Boeing India (@Boeing_In) February 21, 2019

Indian Twitter users called out the company for attempting to sell old technology to India. "Trying to sell 80's technology in 2019, clever", said a user.

LOOOOL only thing “different” about this is the name. what’s the point of these fancy animations when you could have put videos of F-16’s it’s the same aircraft hahaha. Trying to sell 80’s technology in 2019, clever. — Danny Dannowitz (@MyManHussain) February 20, 2019

User @GruhamB remarked that the company had "just renamed an ancient F-16" and now hopes to sell it to India.

Rename an ancient F-16 and hope to sell it to India? — 🇮🇳 Gruham Bendakaluru 🌀 (@GruhamB) February 20, 2019

@VenkatKShriyan calls the entire episode as making mockery of Indian defence establishment.

Haha…Making mockery of India Defense…! Shame — Venkat Krishna (@VenkatKShriyan) February 21, 2019

One user sarcastically remarked that this would facilitate trading of spare parts between India and Pakistan. Pakistan has US-made F-16 Falcons in its air force.

Wow, Pakistan and India can trade spare parts then. — Nfuel (@nfuel900) February 20, 2019

"No thanks Lockheed", exclaimed one Twitter user.