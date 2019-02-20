Russia Completes Engine Tests of Soyuz Rocket's 2nd Stage Using New Fuel - UEC

"On February 12, 2019,… the first 'marketable' RD-108A liquid rocket engine of the central bloc of the Soyuz-type rocket based on new naphthyl fuel was tested," the spokesperson said.
READ MORE: US to Extend Use of Russia's Soyuz for ISS Missions Until April 2020 — Source
First and second stages of the Soyuz-type rockets have being equipped with RD-107 and RD-108 engines since 1958. These engines are produced by JSC Kuznetsov, the largest enterprise of aviation and space propulsion engineering that is part of the United Engine Corporation.
The transition to naphthyl from kerosene is carried out as part of the modernization of the Soyuz-2 rocket for launches from Vostochny Cosmodrome.
All comments
Show new comments (0)