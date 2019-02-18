Register
12:53 GMT +318 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, a man walks by the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

    Former Top Bank of Japan Official Urges Fiscal Stimulus to Support Economy

    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi, File
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Kikuo Iwata, a retired academic and former Japanese central banker, says Bank of Japan (BOJ) policies alone aren't enough to boost inflation and economic growth amid mounting international challenges, and therefore must be supported by a larger national budget and tax breaks.

    Kristian Rouz — The Japanese government is facing mounting calls to increase budget spending and, if possible, cut taxes, in order to boost economic growth, almost six years since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) introduced its unconventional monetary stimulus. One of the officials in charge of that programme, former deputy BOJ governor Kikuo Iwata, is now one of the main advocates for additional accommodation on the fiscal side.

    In a statement, Iwata said the BOJ's policy of negative-to-zero interest rates (NIRP and ZIRP, respectively) has achieved limited success since it was first introduced back in 2013, supporting modest growth in inflation and economic expansion amid the global economic challenges of this decade.

    READ MORE: Bank of Japan Cuts Inflation Outlook, Keeps Stimulus Amid Trade Slump

    However, Iwata said, now might be the time to bolster monetary accommodation with loose fiscal policies, which could potentially help nudge Japan's inflation closer to the BOJ's 2-percent target, and improve overall economic growth and business activity in the country.

    "Inflation won't hit 2 percent just with the BOJ continuing its current policy. The BOJ doesn't need to change its policy much now. What needs to change is fiscal policy," Iwata said.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk at the start of a European Union-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Free-Trade Agreements With EU More Critical Than Ever for Japan - Prof
    The former central banker suggested the cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should increase fiscal spending with the help of the BOJ. Iwata, however, warned against expanding monetary stimulus, saying going deeper into negative territory could undermine the performance of Japan's commercial banks.

    The BOJ's base borrowing costs are currently set at minus 0.1 percent, meaning the cost of credit is especially cheap across the economy; however, the profitability of savings and bond yields are quite low. The credit-fuelled growth model, however, does not appear to promote sustainable economic expansion, and Japan's GDP growth has dipped into negative territory over the past few quarters, mostly due to overseas risks.

    Iwata suggested that a fiscal stimulus programme could boost domestic consumption and growth in industries focusing on Japan's internal market, while also improving Japan's economic stability in the face of international trade risks.

    However, most economists are sceptical, saying Japan's high level of national debt, currently roughly 253 percent of GDP, don't allow for a sound fiscal stimulus plan.

    Iwata believes that stronger domestic consumption, in connexion with the recent hike in the sales tax, could make up for the potential loss of fiscal revenue.

    "Fiscal and monetary policies need to work as one, so that more money is spent on fiscal measures and the total money going out to the economy increases as a result," the former BOJ official said. "That's the only remaining policy option."

    US President Donald Trump meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-In and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ahead the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Bad Blood Between Tokyo, Seoul Remains, Hampers US-Japan-S.Korea Ties - Scholars
    Iwata also said monetary policy alone appears to be insufficient to boost Japan's inflation. Weak inflation, in turn, has hindered the expansion in Japan's consumer sector for decades, even though the BOJ's accommodative policies of the past few years have spurred growth in consumer prices and consumer demand at home.

    The former central banker said tax breaks for young families and government investments in national projects could boost consumer spending, fuelling a rise in inflation. This, in turn, would allow for the normalisation of monetary policies amid a withdrawal from the questionable NIRP regime, which, some experts say, could hurt Japan's banking sector in the longer run.

    "The BOJ's current policy does not have a mechanism to heighten inflation expectations. We need a mechanism where money flows out to the economy directly and permanently," Iwata said.

    READ MORE: Japanese Gov't Officials Tout Strong Economic Fundamentals, Urge Free Trade

    Some economists believe the BOJ has used up all its stimulus power, and fiscal stimulus remains Japan's only remaining option to address possible economic challenges. Unless the government takes additional steps to spur inflation and normalise BOJ policies, Japan will remain vulnerable in the face of a global recession, should one occur.

    "These adjustments (loose monetary policies), which if maintained too long, would only end up amplifying the dilemma by intensifying stress in the financial sector and/or undermining the bank's balance sheet," Prof. Sayuri Shirai of Keio University said. "In any case, it will no doubt be a very long time before the bank takes any clear steps toward normalisation."

    British pound
    CC0 / PIxabay
    Failure to Roll On: UK Secured Only 7 of 69 Trade Partners Ahead of Looming Brexit
    Meanwhile, Japan is feeling the pain of last year's disruptions in international trade, stemming from the lingering trade dispute between the US and China. Although Japan has entered free trade talks with the US, the framework of a possible agreement remains uncertain, while Japan's hi-tech exports are under pressure due to an appreciating yen, cooling global demand, and tougher international competition.

    Iwata said only a greater reliance on the domestic market could help the Japanese economy return to stable and sustainable growth.

    "We're still on the cusp of emerging from deflation and that process is still fragile," he stressed. "Inflation needs to pick up via an expansion in demand."

    READ MORE: Tokyo, Moscow Agree to Organize Lavrov's Visit to Japan Soon — Japanese FM

    Whether or not Abe cabinet officials and top BOJ policymakers come up with a joint fiscal-monetary stimulus plan this year largely depends on how the US-Japan trade talks play out, some economists say. A possible expansion in Japanese exports to the US, along with an increase in imports, coupled with a possible devaluation of the yen, could spur Japan's inflation without fiscal accommodation.

    However, if the terms of a future US-Japanese trade deal aren't quite as favourable for Japan, Iwata's suggestions are seen as likely to gain traction among policymakers in Tokyo.

    Related:

    End of ‘Forced Assimilation’? Japan to Recognize Indigenous Ethnic Minority Ainu
    Lavrov Meets Kono: Moscow to Continue Russia-Japan Peace Treaty Talks
    Japan's Hayabusa-2 Probe Expected to Land on Asteroid Ryugu in Late February
    Tags:
    deflation, economic boost, GDP, inflation, Bank of Japan, United States, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Most Beautiful Places: The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse