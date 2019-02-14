Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day

The teaser was for her upcoming song video “Hollywood Wale Nakhre”, which when translated means “Hollywood-type tantrums”. She was a former porn star who made it big in the Indian film industry, which is endearingly named Bollywood.

Indian actress Sunny Leone, who made a successful switch from the porn industry into mainstream Indian cinema, shared the first teaser of her new song on Instagram and was swamped by "Happy Valentine's Day" greetings by her fans. The post read, "Are you ready for some #Nakhre (meaning tantrums)?" to which several fans replied with suggestive 'Yesssssss', 'I am ready Sunny Leone' and such like. The post generated over half a million views in 24 hours.

READ MORE: Students Spar Over 'Worship of Virgin Tree' at India College

The to-be-released song, shot in Greece, will also feature celebrity designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara. He is known to be very close to the actress. The teaser sported a hip look, where Sunny was seen dressed in a short blue dress. The clip showcased some dance sequences shot on Greek streets.

Many of the fans who responded to the teaser wished her Valentine's Day greetings.

kennethchristian14: Happy Valentine's day sunny

penatshering: Happy valentine's Day

swapankumar.barman.35175: Happy valentine's day with a good night

nisadnishad: Happy valentines day

rameshsharma8839: We are ready for Nakhre but complete kab honge ye…Wish you Valentine's Day

primary_psycho: Can I have a upcoming valantine gift.just one reply is enough plzzzzzzzzzzzzzz