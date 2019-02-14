Indian Porn Star-Turned-Actress Shares Teaser, Fans Wish Happy Valentine's Day

Indian actress Sunny Leone, who made a successful switch from the porn industry into mainstream Indian cinema, shared the first teaser of her new song on Instagram and was swamped by "Happy Valentine's Day" greetings by her fans. The post read, "Are you ready for some #Nakhre (meaning tantrums)?" to which several fans replied with suggestive 'Yesssssss', 'I am ready Sunny Leone' and such like. The post generated over half a million views in 24 hours.
Are you ready for some #Nakhre? Presenting the first teaser of my upcoming video #HollywoodWaleNakhre Produced by my dear friend @hitendrakapopara and sung beautifully by debutant @upeshjangwal. Music by @tanveersingh77 Directed by @devdofficial @BigBatFilms @piyuushj9 @zeemusiccompany @shahrozakhan #SunnyLeone #sunnykenakhre #hwn #hitendrakapoparafilms #ravinderjeetdariya
The to-be-released song, shot in Greece, will also feature celebrity designer and stylist Hitendra Kapopara. He is known to be very close to the actress. The teaser sported a hip look, where Sunny was seen dressed in a short blue dress. The clip showcased some dance sequences shot on Greek streets.
