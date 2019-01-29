Register
18:55 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan speaks during the inauguration of the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on November 10, 2018

    Relief for Indian Star Shah Rukh Khan in Fictitious Property Acquisition Case

    © AFP 2018 / Dibyangshu SARKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Dropping charges against Shah Rukh Khan, the appellate authority slammed the Mumbai income tax department for seemingly relying on "some press report/online articles" while booking the actor under the Indian Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

    In a big relief to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an appellate authority in India has absolved the actor of charges of amassing real estate in the scenic beach town of Alibaug in Maharashtra by purchasing land in the name of a different entity with the intent of getting the rights transferred to his name in the future. The actor was also charged with buying the land under the pretext of agricultural activities but turning it into a luxurious property used for hosting parties and events.  

    READ MORE: Bizarre: Movie Fans Enter Collision Course With Milk Sellers in South India

    ​A division of the appellate authority comprising D Singhai and Tushar V Shah exonerated Khan and said: "We have come to the conclusion that the named properties, ie, agriculture land at village Thal, Taluka Alibaug bearing survey nos 188/A, 188/1B, 188/2, 188/3, 188/4, 187/1 and structure thereon are not a benami property (purchased in fictitious names) and hence the attachment made thereof by the investigating officer is revoked hereby".

    Sunny Leone
    © Photo: sunnyleone/ Instagram
    Porn-Star-Turned-Bollywood-Actress to Debut in South Indian Movies
    It all began in December 2017 when the Mumbai income tax department attached the farm house and plot, built on an agricultural land, in the scenic locality of Alibaug, calling Ms Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd — the company in whose name the property was registered a "benamidar" (meaning a front entity for transactions done by a beneficiary not named in the deal). The department had alleged that the 53-year-old actor was the real beneficiary of the deal, thus booking him under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act.

    READ MORE: Two Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra's Wedding REVEALED

    Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 defines a "benami" transaction as any transaction in which property is transferred to one person for a consideration paid by another person. Such transactions were a feature of the Indian economy usually relating to the purchase of property (real estate) and were thought to contribute to the black money problem. The act bans all benami transactions and gives the government the right to recover such property without paying any compensation.

    Related:

    Open Season: Scientology Turns to Bollywood, Europe for Young Celebrities – Book
    Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words
    Clinton Conga: Ex-US Diplomats Boogie With Bollywood Stars at Wedding (VIDEO)
    Chinese Restaurant-Goer Melts Indian Hearts With Classic Bollywood Song
    Tags:
    relief, property, fraud, tax, India, Mumbai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse