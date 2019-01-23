Two Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra's Wedding REVEALED

New Delhi (Sputnik): Showing unmistakable bonding between her and her cousin's hubby, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra posted two hereto unseen photographs of the famous Bollywood-Hollywood wedding of her older cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The wedding took place on 1 and 2 December last year.
The wedding photos are from the "mehendi" and the "haldi" functions.
READ MORE: Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words
"Mehendi" is a function during which the bride and her bridesmaids adorn themselves with henna applied on the hands and feet.
— Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) January 21, 2019
The "haldi" function is an elaborate feature of most Indian weddings where a semi-liquid paste of turmeric is applied to the bodies of the bride and the bridegroom. The "haldi" ceremony for the bride takes place separately from the bridegroom's one.
— Prafful (@Prafful1480) January 22, 2019
READ MORE: Fans Welcome Film Star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Simpsons Universe
In the picture of the "mehendi" ceremony, Prineeta was seen wearing a yellow dress, while during the "haldi" function she wore a red and white outfit.
All comments
Show new comments (0)