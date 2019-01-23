Two Unseen Photos From Priyanka Chopra's Wedding REVEALED

Parineeti, who is the cousin of celebrity Priyanka Chopra, shared two pictures featuring the actress during the famous multi-location wedding of her Hollywood-trotting sister and hubby Nick Jonas.

New Delhi (Sputnik): Showing unmistakable bonding between her and her cousin's hubby, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra posted two hereto unseen photographs of the famous Bollywood-Hollywood wedding of her older cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The wedding took place on 1 and 2 December last year.

The wedding photos are from the "mehendi" and the "haldi" functions.

READ MORE: Bollywood Hottie Priyanka Describes Her Hollywood Hubby Nick Jonas in 3 Words

"Mehendi" is a function during which the bride and her bridesmaids adorn themselves with henna applied on the hands and feet.

— Nitish Shekhar (@nitzrulzx412) January 21, 2019

The "haldi" function is an elaborate feature of most Indian weddings where a semi-liquid paste of turmeric is applied to the bodies of the bride and the bridegroom. The "haldi" ceremony for the bride takes place separately from the bridegroom's one.

© AP Photo / Invision/Matt Sayles Indian Hollywood Star Priyanka Chopra Dislodged From Popular Ad (VIDEO)

Talking about her older cousin, Parineeti says in an interview , "I always wondered who my sister (Priyanka) was going to marry. When you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her. He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her. She adores him and they're very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don't think there could have been a better person for her".

READ MORE: Fans Welcome Film Star Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Simpsons Universe

In the picture of the "mehendi" ceremony, Prineeta was seen wearing a yellow dress, while during the "haldi" function she wore a red and white outfit.