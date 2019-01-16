Register
20:08 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi participates in an event in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

    Speculations Rife In India Over Indra Nooyi Becoming World Bank President

    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111

    Following a story by an American newspaper hinting at US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka preferring Indra Nooyi as a possible candidate to head the World Bank, Indian media is following it up with contemplative reports.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Indra Nooyi, the former head of beverage brand PepsiCo, is being considered for the post of World Bank president by the White House administration as per a report by the New York Times.

    Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump,
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Ivanka Trump Not Under Consideration as Next World Bank President - White House
    India-born Nooyi stepped down from the post of CEO from global beverage company PepsiCo in August last year after heading it for more than a decade.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Stormed Out of Dick Cheney Biopic

    The report, which was picked by Indian media in a big way and is being discussed widely in social media, cited multiple people in knowledge of the selection process of World Bank head.

    Indra Nooyi is among the candidates being considered by the White House to head the World Bank, after the India-born former PepsiCo CEO's name was floated by Ivanka Trump

    "She has been courted as an administration ally by Ivanka Trump, the president's eldest daughter who is playing a role in the selection of a nominee", The New York Times says in its report, which speculates the name of Nooyi for the World Bank position.

    The decision-making process for the top post at the World Bank is fluid and in its initial stages and early front-runners and candidates often fall off the radar, or withdraw from consideration, before the president (Donald Trump) makes his ultimate pick, it added.

    However, the report is quiet on that fact that Nooyi would accept the position if offered to her or not.

    The speculations became rife after Ivanka Trump tweeted Nooyi's name as a potential successor to Jim Yong Kim for the post of World Bank president.

    READ MORE: Ivanka Orphanage, Uncle Bibi: Norwegian Trump Comic 'Makes X-Mas Great Again'

    The World Bank's current president Jim Yong Kim earlier this month announced that he would resign from the post in February.

    Traditionally, the World Bank president is always a nominee of the White House, who is appointed by the bank's board to the post.

     

     

    Related:

    The Clintons' Ally? Wall Street Analyst on World Bank President's Rise and Fall
    World Bank Lowers Oil Price, Global GDP Growth Forecasts
    World Bank President to Resign February 1
    World Bank Currently Not Looking at Participating in Syria Reconstruction
    Tags:
    US, Trump, white house, Pepsi, World Bank, Ivanka Trump, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse