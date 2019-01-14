Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Reportedly Stormed Out of Dick Cheney Biopic

The couple allegedly went to see Adam McKay’s movie “Vice” at a West Palm Beach cinema around Christmas, but left the showing early, accompanied by security details.

The US president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, walked out of a biopic about former Vice President Dick Cheney, People reported, citing an unnamed eyewitness.

The source claimed that the couple, who were staying at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort over the Christmas holidays, left abruptly, although the reason for their exit remains unclear.

Once People shared the article on its Twitter account, one follower weighed in, saying that his friend saw the couple in the cinema:

My friend was in the theater a few rows behind them. Apparently they left abruptly because someone shouted "TRUMP!" during the Nixon resignation part and the entire audience erupted into laughter. — Greg Chaput (@gmchaput) 10 January 2019

Some social media users said that they were not surprised to learn the news:

I'm not surprised that Jared and Ivanka would walk out of 'Vice'; I just don't understand why they'd see it in the first place. — Chris Sanders (@crfsanders) 14 January 2019

WTF! Why would anyone even walk into a movie about Dick Cheney? People really are this stupid? 😂 Slate: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner walked out of director Adam McKay's Vice..https://t.co/Ra46Qi7hOd



via @GoogleNews — Tim (@timbullins_) 14 January 2019

One netizen, however, defended the couple, claiming that the movie wasn’t good…

In defense of Ivanka and Jared: yea, Vice looks terrible. — Brudolf the Red-Nosed Latham 🦌 (@BrALatham) 13 January 2019

…while another suggested that they may have had an emergency situation:

A fellow Twitterian, on the other hand, recommended that other netizens watch the movie, which tracks Cheney from the Nixon years to the Bush-era:

If you haven’t seen “Vice”, go see it. Unlike Ivanka and Jared, I stayed until the end of the credits. https://t.co/BpPQbG5I08 — JohnWayneTRC (@WayneResistance) 14 January 2019

Christian Bale has already taken home two awards for his role as Dick Cheney: during his somewhat provocative acceptance speech at the Golden Globes for Best Performance in a Comedy, the British actor thanked none other than Satan for giving him the “inspiration” to play the former vice president.

He won a second prize a week later, picking up the Critics’ Choice Awards for best actor and best actor in a comedy film.

“I guess time sort of allows it to be considered a comedy, but it’s really a tragedy”, Bale said.

Cheney served as the 46th vice president of the United States from 2001 to 2009, and played a crucial role in shaping the country’s “War on Terror” doctrine following the 9/11 attacks. Cheney also made multiple public statements claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction and alleged links between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaeda to justify the US-led invasion of the Mideast country in 2003.