Register
22:14 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from right, and his wife Kim Jung-sook, right, stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from left, and his wife Ri Sol Ju on the Mount Paektu in North Korea, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

    Seoul Changes Enemy Definition in Defence White Paper

    © AP Photo / Pyongyang Press Corps Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea’s Defense Ministry published on Tuesday its new Defense White Paper, which reflected changes in the situation on the Korean Peninsula and relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, abandoning the word "enemy" as a means to refer to North Korea.

    South Korea's Defense White Paper is a document that is adopted on a biannual basis and takes stock of the given period, defining the development areas for the next 2-year period.

    Who Is Your Enemy?

    One of the most important innovations of the new White Paper was the definition of an enemy. Before the document's release, South Korean media suggested that the administration of South Korea's liberal President Moon Jae-in in its first Defense White Paper would refrain from the use of poignant expressions targeting Pyongyang, which were favoured by previous conservative administrations, directly calling Pyongyang Seoul’s "enemy."

    READ MORE: Trump Sends Letter to North Korean Leader Amid Preparations for Summit — Reports

    Such assumptions proved to be accurate, with the document stating that "forces that threaten sovereignty, territory, people and assets of the Republic of Korea and violate them" are considered the enemies of the South Korean armed forces.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US Policy Shift May Unfold If Second Trump-Kim Summit Occurs

    The South Korean Defense Ministry explained in a press release devoted to the publication of the White Book that "the expression ‘enemy’ in terms of national defence goals refers not only to North Korea's threat, but also to hidden and growing supranational and non-military threats."

    Despite the fact that the document took note of favourable changes in Pyongyang’s policy toward Seoul and bilateral agreements to build trust in the military field reached by the two states, it said that Seoul was still ready to retaliate against Pyongyang's possible provocations and monitored the North's activities. In particular, the paper indicated that the South Korean military would continue to monitor the situation in the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea, where the parties agreed to stop hostile activities.

    READ MORE: Pyongyang Urges to Stop Foreign Military Exercises on Korean Peninsula — Envoy

    The Defense Ministry also made an assessment of Pyongyang's stocks of nuclear materials. According to the document, North Korea possesses 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of plutonium and considerable quantities of highly enriched uranium.

    Regional Trend

    The document also touched upon the military policies of the countries of the region and world's key players. The Defense Ministry, in particular, drew attention to such things as the confrontation between the United States and China, the strengthening of the Japan Self-Defense Forces and changes in the structure of the Chinese armed forces.

    The document once again underlined South Korea's determination to strengthen the country's combat readiness in the area of the Dokdo islands (referred to as Takeshima by Tokyo), whose sovereignty is contested by Japan.

    The document recalled that in 2018, Seoul decided not to take part in the most large-scale joint military exercises with the United States, but did not specify whether they would be resumed in the future.

    Future Challenges

    The documents also highlighted the need to increase the competitiveness of the national defense industry and enhance the transparency of military structures for the country's population, including within the framework of the national Defense Reform 2.0 project, which was launched in light of a scandal of the military structures' interference in political life under the administration of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (2013-2017).

    In addition, the paper stated that the country’s defence budget would be increasing in the coming years. A defence plan released earlier in January projected defence spending at the level of $243 billion in the next five years, with the annual growth of defence budget totalling 7.5 percent.

    Tags:
    defence, enemy, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse