Trump Sends Letter to North Korean Leader Amid Preparations for Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump last week sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid ongoing preparations for the two leaders' second summit, the CNN broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the source, Trump's letter was sent over the weekend and was delivered by hand, the broadcaster said.

It comes two weeks after Trump said that he had received a letter from the North Korean leader and noted that he was looking forward to his second meeting with Kim, which would be set up "in the not too distant future".

The first high-level talks between the two leaders took place in Singapore last June. During the meeting, Kim pledged to make efforts to promote complete denuclearisation of the peninsula in exchange for security guarantees for North Korea and the suspension of US-South Korean military drills. However, the United States has expressed discontent over the lack of progress in the nuclear disarmament on the peninsula.

Last December, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the second Trump-Kim summit might take place in January or February. Meanwhile, Japanese media reported last week that Washington had offered Pyongyang to hold the next meeting in Vietnam in mid-February.