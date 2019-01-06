Register
07:33 GMT +306 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, attends a working lunch with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, (not pictured), at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, December 16, 2016.

    'A Gain for US': Abe Says Russia-Japan Peace Treaty to Benefit Regional Security

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    205

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Concluding a peace agreement with Russia will contribute to the strengthening of security in the region and will, therefore, benefit the United States, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday.

    "Since it [the peace agreement] will be beneficial to [the strengthening of] peace and security in the region, it will also come as a gain for the United States," Abe was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

    Kuril Islands
    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    Japan Declassifies Historic Docs on Kuril Islands Talks With US
    Earlier this week, Abe reiterated Tokyo's commitment to push forward the negotiations on concluding a peace deal and ending a decades-long territorial dispute with Russia.

    At a meeting in Singapore on November 14, Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to speed up the talks to conclude a peace treaty based on the 1956 joint declaration between Japan and the Soviet Union.

    The two neighbors have been technically at war after failing to sign a post-WWII peace treaty. Japan claims four disputed islands off its northern tip called the Southern Kurils in Russia.

    READ MORE: Return to 1956 Declaration Doesn't Entail Transfer of Kurils to Japan – Kremlin

    Yuzhno-Kurilsk village on Kunashir Island
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Japan Protests Russia Laying Underwater Telecom Cable to Disputed Kuril Islands
    In the 1956 declaration, Moscow agreed to hand over two of the four disputed islands – Habomai and Shikotan – to Tokyo once a peace agreement was signed. The two countries ratified the declaration but then Japan refused to implement these agreements, insisting on the transfer of all the four major islands of the Southern Kurils.

    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono will reportedly pay a visit to Russia on January 12-16, during which he will discuss bilateral relations and the issue of a peace treaty during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also expected to visit Russia later in the month, with January 21 viewed as a possible date of the trip.

    READ MORE: First Visa-Free Japanese Delegation Arrives in Kurils

    Related:

    USS McCampbell "Challenges" Russia's "Excessive" Claims in Sea of Japan
    Protestors March in Tokyo Demanding Russia to Hand Over Kurils to Japan (PHOTOS)
    Russia, Japan Unlikely to Bridge Peace Treaty Gaps as G20 Starts - Scholars
    Japan Ready to Continue Efforts on Promoting Economic Ties With Russia
    Russia, Japan Peace Treaty Talks Require Tokyo's Allied Obligations - Kremlin
    Tags:
    regional security, peace treaty, Kuril Islands, United States, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse