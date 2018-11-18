Register
21:11 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kuril Islands

    Return to 1956 Declaration Doesn't Entail Transfer of Kurils to Japan – Kremlin

    © Sputnik / Sergey Krasnouhov
    World
    Get short URL
    230

    KHABAROVSK (Sputnik) - The return of Russia and Japan to the 1956 joint declaration on negotiations on a peace treaty does not mean an automatic transfer of Kuril Islands to the Japanese side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

    "It’s difficult to negotiate without some kind of base. Therefore, both leaders decided to take the 1956 declaration as the basis. Can we say that this means an automatic transfer of some territories? Absolutely not. Actually, president Putin said that when answering journalists' questions," Peskov said.

    He refuted rumours about some kind of already concluded separate deal about the transfer of the islands. "It is not so, and it cannot be so," he assured.

    READ MORE: Russia, Japan Launch Joint Naval Drills in Gulf of Aden — Military

    According to Peskov, the parties can reach a compromise on the issue.

    "But this is a compromise that will not conflict with the national interests of any of the parties," the spokesman stressed.

    Russia will take into account Tokyo's allied commitments to the United States when negotiating a peace treaty with Japan, Peskov noted.

    "Russia has been taught by a bitter experience in its relations with NATO. Recall [USSR President] Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, Germany, the US. Recall the creeping expansion of NATO, including military infrastructure, toward our borders, which continues to this day. Having such rich experience, Russia cannot help taking into account the allied relations of Japan with other countries, primarily with the United States," he said.

    READ MORE: Japan's Abe Says Moscow, Tokyo Will Open 'New Era' in Relations Based on Trust

    The peace treaty issue can be resolved, despite all the difficulties, which is confirmed by the experience of negotiations on territorial issues with China, Peskov noted.

    "This issue can be resolved. Such complex issues may still be resolved, and this showed, for example, the experience of negotiations on territorial issues with China. Putin repeatedly gives this example, he constantly appeals to negotiations that have been ongoing for several decades," he said.

    MV-22 Ospreys are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Tokyo, Okinawa Gov'ts Agree to Start Talks on US Base Relocation – Reports
    In October 2004, the Supplementary Agreement on the eastern part of Russian-Chinese state border was signed in Beijing, which stipulated voluntary transfer of the island of Tarabarov and part of the Bolshoy Ussuriysky Island to China. In 2008, by signing a protocol-description defining the border line along the Amur River, the border problem between Russia and China was finally closed. Tarabarov Island was named Yinlong, "silver dragon" in Chinese, the western part of Bolshoy Ussuriysky is now called Heixiazi, "black bear."

    The agreement with Japan is important for Russia because it will open up broad opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman stressed.

    "Japan is an important partner, despite a consistent approach to intensifying relations with our country, but for Japan, the absence of a peace treaty is a kind of restraint, and we cannot fully use the full potential of our bilateral relations," Peskov said.

    He noted that Japan supported sanctions against Russia, adding that this question "cannot remain unresolved during the negotiations."

    READ MORE: Japan ‘Loses Island' Near the Disputed Kuril Territory

    The islands dispute has been souring bilateral relations for decades and serves as the main stumbling rock to signing a permanent peace treaty after the end of World War II. Both countries claim a group of four islands — Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai — referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.

    September 10, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, center left, during a meeting in Vladivostok
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    Russia, Japan Peace Treaty Talks Require Tokyo's Allied Obligations - Kremlin
    In 1956, the two sides signed a Joint Declaration that provided for the restoration of bilateral relations after the war and stipulated that Japan and the Soviet Union would continue to make efforts toward signing a permanent peace treaty and toward settling the island dispute. The Soviet Union also pledged to consider handing over the islands of Habomai and Shikotan to Japan.

    Some progress was made when Putin visited Japan in December 2016, and Moscow and Tokyo agreed to work on joint projects on the islands in the fields of seafood cultivation, tourism, agriculture, energy and hard waste disposal and facilitate movement between the Kurils and Japan.

    Related:

    Abe to Propose Accelerated Talks on Peace Deal, Kurils at ASEAN - Reports
    Japan ‘Loses Island’ Near the Disputed Kuril Territory
    Japan Expresses Protest to Russia Over Missile Exercises on Kuril Islands
    Japan, S Korea to Invest in Russian Telecom Cable Plan Uniting 3 States - RDIF
    Russia, Japan Peace Treaty Talks Require Tokyo's Allied Obligations - Kremlin
    Tags:
    peace treaty, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Dmitry Peskov, Japan, Russia, Kuril Islands
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse