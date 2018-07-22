First Visa-Free Japanese Delegation Arrives in Kurils

"A plane of the Aurora airlines landed at our airport at 12:74 p.m. local time [01:47 GMT]. The plane departed from Nakashibetsu on the island of Hokkaido an hour later than scheduled," Gorbatovsky said.
A major part of the Japanese delegation are former residents of the Kuril Islands. They are expected to visit graves of their family members on Kunashir and Iturup.
In early July, the Embassy of Japan in Russia told Sputnik that the third meeting of the Russia-Japan working group on joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands met in Moscow. The talks were held following negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which took place on May 26 in Moscow.
The five proposed projects focus on the seafood industry, greenhouse vegetables, organization of tours, wind energy, and waste volume reduction. The planned business mission will comprise industry representatives, according to Murotani.
Following Valdimir Putin's visit to Japan in December 2016, the relations between the two nations have been more upbeat as Moscow and Tokyo agreed to develop joint projects on the islands and help the movement of people between the Kurils and Japan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)