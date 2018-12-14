Indian Man Faces Deportation From US for Sexually Assaulting Woman on Flight

Sputnik (New Delhi) — An Indian man named Prabhu Ramamoorthy has realised, to his dismay, that non-consensual groping comes with unpleasant consequences. He now faces a nine-year prison sentence and then deportation from the US for his anonymous groping endeavour on an overnight US domestic flight.
READ MORE: Nun Writes to Pope Over Rape Case That Has Scandalized India’s Catholic Church
As per the Associated Press, Mr Ramamoorthy was on a Spirit Airlines flight from Las Vegas in January when he sexually groped a model sitting next to him.
READ MORE: India Likely to Launch Sex Offender Data Base Next Month
The jury trial ended with Mr Ramamoorthy's conviction. US district judge Terrence Berg sentenced him to a prison tenure of nine years after which he will be deported to India.
All comments
Show new comments (0)