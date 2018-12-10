Anger and Shame in New Zealand as UK Backpacker 'Killer's' Identity Stays Secret

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was on the verge of tears when she apologised for the death of a British backpacker in Auckland. Social media users have also been urged not to identify the man because of a legal technicality his lawyer has deployed.

Grace Millane, 22, disappeared in Auckland on December 1 and a 26-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was an "overwhelming sense of hurt and shame that this has happened in our country".

I’m absolutely saddened that Grace Millane killer has been allowed to not have his identity revealed for ‘his’ protection, What about Graces protection? Nothing should be for HIS protection, he made the deadly decision, Everyone should know exactly who and what he is. — Sophie Griffiths (@bysophieg) 9 December 2018

​Miss Millane, who came from Essex and was travelling the world after graduating from the University of Lincoln, had arrived in New Zealand from Peru but went missing on the eve of her 22nd birthday in the country's biggest city on December 1.

#gracemillane Our so called justice system is seriously broken, why protect the rights of a killer after removing an innocent her right to life. It is beyond comprehension how we protect the guilty and deny the innocent — Andrew Blair (@Beechwoodhaven) 9 December 2018

​Detectives arrested and charged a man on Saturday, December 8, and then on Sunday, December 9, found a body — believed to be that of Miss Millane — in a forest in the Waitakere Ranges.

The killer of Grace Millane was granted name suppression. Which is fair because he hasn't been found guilty yet however I hate to bring race into this but if he was an ethnic minority in this country, he'd have his name, photo, family history, address out there for all to see. — Filiti (@Filiti2) 9 December 2018

​The man appeared in court in Auckland on Monday, December 10, and Judge Evangelos Thomas offered words of comfort to Miss Millane's family.

Judge Promises Speedy Justice

"I don't know what we can say to you at this time — your grief must be desperate. All of us hope justice for Grace is fair and swift, and ultimately brings you some peace," said Judge Thomas.

At 19, I started backpacking solo. Incredible adventures. At 29, I was followed by a stranger, beaten & raped. I don’t blame myself for traveling solo. I blame my rapist for raping me. 1 year later, I returned to solo travel. #GraceMillane I know you cannot. Thinking of you 🌠 — Winnie M Li (@winniemli) 10 December 2018

​The suspect's lawyer then made a legal application for his name to be suppressed from the press and public.

Judge Thomas initially refused the request but the alleged killer's lawyer indicated he planned to appeal against the decision, meaning his identity would be kept secret for 20 days pending an appeal.

The police and Miss Millane's family had opposed the decision to grant name suppression and it immediately sparked outrage on social media.

Police then warned people in New Zealand and further afield they would be committing a crime if they identified the man on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Watch: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds back tears and talks of "sense of hurt and shame" during apology to family of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane pic.twitter.com/eVCjTbcPkX — Press Association (@PA) 10 December 2018

​Miss Millane was last see nalive at the Citylife Hotel in central Auckland.

'Grace Should Have Been Safe Here'

"On behalf of New Zealand, I want to apologise to Grace's family. Your daughter should have been safe here, and she wasn't, and I'm sorry for that," Ms. Ardern — who became prime minister last year aged just 37, became the first leader in New Zealand's history to give birth while in office in June this year — said.

Miss Millane planning to travel alone in New Zealand for two weeks, following a six-week group trip in South America.

“Never been a fan of these young girls travelling alone!” Says Jerry, 59, from Bournemouth.

Tbh Jerry I’ve never been a fan of men thinking they can commit acts of violence against women 24/7. But sure, blame the innocent victim for being horrifically murdered #GraceMillane — sam 삼 (@samfoxx_) 9 December 2018

​Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who is leading the investigation, said a red Toyota Corolla rental car, had been hired in Auckland on the morning of December 3 and was key to the inquiry.

It is thought to have been used to transport Grace's body to the site where it was found.

New Zealand is generally an extremely safe country with low levels of crime.

