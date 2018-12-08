Suspected Killer of UK Millionaire's Daughter Reportedly Caught by NZ Police

The whereabouts of Grace Millane, a 22-year old girl who recently graduated from the University of London, remain unknown; she vanished in Auckland while attempting a round-the-world trip.

New Zealand police officials have announced that the disappearance of British backpacker Grace Millane, who went missing in the country a week ago, is now being treated as a homicide case. The murder suspect, a 26-year old man, is scheduled to appear at Auckland district court on Monday, The Guardian reports.

According to the newspaper, the police arrived at this conclusion after studying “evidence uncovered during the investigation, including CCTV footage and scene examinations”.

"Grace is no longer alive; this is now a murder investigation," DI Scott Beard of Auckland city police said. "The family is devastated, everybody who is a parent out there will understand what this family is going through. There is family back in the UK and our hearts go out to them as well."

He also added that Millane’s current whereabouts remain unknown, and that the police are “determined to find her and return her to her family”.

Grace Millane, the 22-year old daughter of British millionaire property developer David Millane, arrived in New Zealand on November 20 as part of the round-the-world trip she embarked on after graduating from the University of London. She went missing in Auckland about a week ago and hasn’t been heard from since.