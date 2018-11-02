Seoul Proposed to Form Unified Teams With N Korea at 2020 Olympics - Reports

According to the agency, 10 or 11 South Korean sports federations responded positively to a question about forming joint teams with North Korea for competing at 2020 Olympics.
The source told the media outlet that the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has chosen six or seven sports and proposed Pyongyang to form joint teams in these disciplines.
The lists of these sports have not been revealed yet as South Korean sports federations need time to choose athletes, while coaches and officials have to confirm their final position on unified teams, the publication said.
The situation on the Korean peninsula has improved since the beginning of this year, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. In June, Kim also reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.
