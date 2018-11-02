Seoul Proposed to Form Unified Teams With N Korea at 2020 Olympics - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea has proposed to North Korea to form six or seven unified teams in different sports for participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday citing a source.

According to the agency, 10 or 11 South Korean sports federations responded positively to a question about forming joint teams with North Korea for competing at 2020 Olympics.

The source told the media outlet that the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC) has chosen six or seven sports and proposed Pyongyang to form joint teams in these disciplines.

The lists of these sports have not been revealed yet as South Korean sports federations need time to choose athletes, while coaches and officials have to confirm their final position on unified teams, the publication said.

Earlier in the day, officials from Seoul and Pyongyang held sports talks in the North Korean border town of Kaesong and discussed a number of issues related to exchanges and cooperation in sports, primarily, the issue of a joint bid for hosting the 2032 Summer Olympic Games of South and North Korea as well as the joint participation of South and North Korean athletes in the 2020 Summer Olympics and other international sports events.

The situation on the Korean peninsula has improved since the beginning of this year, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in having held several meetings. In June, Kim also reached an agreement with US President Donald Trump, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for US-South Korean military drills' freeze and a potential removal of US sanctions.