12:01 GMT +315 July 2018
    North Korean table tennis team members arrive at the Incheon International Airport to take part in the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Platinum Korean Open in Daejeon, South Korea, July 15, 2018

    North, South Korean Ping-Pong Players to Form Unified Team - Reports

    © REUTERS / Yonhap
    TOKYO (Sputnik) - The North Korean table tennis team arrived on Sunday in the South to participate in an international ping-pong tournament as Korea's unified team, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Table Tennis Association.

    The North Korean delegation, which arrived at Incheon International Airport from China, comprises 16 table tennis players and nine officials, according to Yonhap.

    Unified Korean teams are expected to be formed both as part of men's and women's tournaments, which will be held in the South Korean city of Daejeon on July 17-22, the news outlet added.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leave after their summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, North Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House on May 26, 2018. Picture taken on May 26, 2018
    © REUTERS / The Presidential Blue House
    South, North Korea to Compete as One Team in East Asian Judo Competition -Judo Association
    Earlier in July, the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the agreement on the North Korean players' participation in the tournament was reached during negotiations of the deputy sports ministers of the two countries.

    The situation on the Korean Peninsula has stabilized within the last several months, with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un having held two rounds of talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a top-level summit with US President Donald Trump.

    Tags:
    Ping-Pong, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
