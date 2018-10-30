South Korea Hopes to Launch 1st Inter-Korean Train From Vladivostok in 3-4 Years

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) - South Korea expects that the first inter-Korean train going from Russia's Vladivostok city to South Korean port city of Busan will be launched in 3-4 years, a vice-governor for economy of South Korea's northeastern Gangwon province said on Tuesday.

"We hope that in 3-4 years we will launch a train from Vladivostok going through Seoul to Busan," the vice governor said at a conference in Vladivostok.

Earlier this month, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to start a joint project to modernize and connect their railways and roads in late November or early December.

The move came as a follow-up to the agreements reached between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their meeting in September.