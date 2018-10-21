Explorer Reveals What Stands in His Way to Alleged MH370 Crash Site in Jungle

British film producer Ian Wilson claimed to have found the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines jet which vanished in 2014, on Google Maps. Although many doubt this theory, he has gone out on a ground mission to prove it right and solve one of the most chilling aviation mysteries of the century.

Film producer Ian Wilson and his brother Jack, who started their search operation for the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 in the Cambodian jungle earlier this week, have told the Daily Star that they have encountered numerous difficulties. The investigators have already been lightly injured, Ian Wilson has revealed.

According to the volunteer explorers from London, wild and dense tropical forests stand between them and the alleged MH370 crash site, which Wilson claims to have spotted on Google Maps. The suspected site is four miles north of Cambodia’s tallest peak, Phnom Aoral. The route to the site is said to run through dense woods, full of waterfalls and boulders.

"I can see why a helicopter didn't work. Trees are 200ft high and canopy cover. I've never seen anything like it. Absolutely huge waterfalls as well, the whole place is hard," he told the outlet.

He also complained about difficulties with ground navigation because of the language barrier, as locals don’t speak English. Another obstacle is stormy weather in the area.

"We've got a tent and it'll be home for a night or two unless it's easier than I think it is. Currently, there is lightning and thunderstorms," he said.

According to the outlet, Wilson has been saving up for his mission, which costs more than $5K, for two years. The MH370 hunter is adamant about his theory, despite it being disputed by many experts. They state that what Wilson claims to be the lost MH370 jet, lying on the ground, could be an image of a random plane flying by, which was accidentally caught on Google Maps satellite pictures.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. After years of searching, the Malaysian government admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane.