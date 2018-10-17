Body of Missing MH370 Reportedly Located in Cambodian Jungle

Over the weekend, pilot Daniel Boyer claimed that the Google Maps images of the Cambodian jungle showed the crash site of the MH370 Boeing 777, which disappeared nearly five years ago en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Speaking to Daily Star Online, pilot Daniel Boyer said he believed he had found the body of the missing MH370 just a few days after he allegedly discovered the tail and the cockpit of the aircraft on Google Maps.

The truth-seeker claims that the body, purportedly pictured in the Cambodian jungle, even showed Malaysia Airlines lettering:

“I really think this image could show the plane’s body. If you look closely enough you can see the ‘y’ from the logo, with the cabin windows below. This is definitely a plane wreckage of some sort and needs to be investigated.”

The search for the missing plane intensified after British video producer Ian Wilson claimed he had found the MH370 after spending hours scouring Google Maps.

The images appeared to show a 70-meter plane, which is a close match to the 63.7-meters of the Malaysia airliner, prompting Wilson to decide to search the Cambodian jungle.

Shortly after take-off from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board vanished from radars on March 8, 2014. Only a few pieces of debris, thought to be parts of the wreckage, have been discovered at different locations, including the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, as well as in South Africa and Mozambique.