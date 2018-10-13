Cockpit, Tail of Vanished Malaysian MH370 Reportedly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle

The world may be closer to solving one of the most chilling aviation mysteries of the century; an aspiring pilot claims to have discovered the crash site of the MH370 Boeing 777, which vanished almost five years ago on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, using satellite images.

Pilot Daniel Boyer has voiced his belief that the Google Maps snaps of the Cambodian jungle show debris of the Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777. The truth-seeker has told the Daily Star that he has discovered the MH370's nose and tail parts in photos of dense forest northwest of Cambodia’s capital Phnom Penh.

The white objects, spotted lying in the jungle, don’t only have the same measurements as a cockpit and tail of a Boeing 777. According to Boyer, a cockpit window can also be seen on the alleged nose part. Additionally, a red outline resembling the Malaysian Airlines logo, is visible on the 'tail', lying just meters away from the nose.

“I couldn’t believe it when I made the sighting. First, the cockpit can be seen, and now this. The debris definitely needs to be investigated,” the volunteer revealed to the British newspaper.

British film producer Ian Wilson earlier claimed to have found the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the Cambodian jungle on Google Maps. Although his theory is questioned by some experts, who believe it could be an image of a random plane flying by, Wilson is currently preparing an on-the-ground mission to investigate his theory. The truth-seeker and his brother Jackie are planning to explore the Cambodian jungle where they believe the MH370 crashed.

READ MORE: 'Long Spiral Descent': Nat Geo Documentary Traces MH370's Final Moments

Meanwhile, Dr. David Gallo, an oceanographer who helped discover Air France Flight 447, which crashed in 2009, recently noted in an interview with The Sun that not enough efforts were directed at finding the missing flight.

He expressed doubt that the Malaysian government is providing all the information it has on the missing MH370 flight.

"How could an aircraft be in the air for seven hours without someone looking for it? The issue there was that it wasn't clear we were getting the best information from Malaysia. That is one of the big issues… The primary radar data of what happened that night I don't believe that we actually saw," he said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 disappeared from radar screens with 239 passengers and crew on board on March 8, 2014, during a handover from Malaysian to Vietnamese air traffic controllers while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. After years of extensive searching, the Malaysian government admitted in July 2018 that they did not know what happened to the plane. The investigation team noted in its report that a technical failure hadn't been likely, adding that the actions of the two pilots didn't suggest malicious intent.