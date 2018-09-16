Register
18:58 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Passengers are seen silhouetted while two China Eastern Airliners prepare to take off at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, June 9, 2009. China Eastern Airlines is considering merging with smaller rival Shanghai Airlines, reports said Tuesday, as regulators push ahead with plans to revamp the troubled industry. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

    Chinese Stewardess Sacked After Boyfriend's Inflight Proposal Goes Viral (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 02

    For a Chinese couple, happy married life apparently costs at least the fiancee’s corporate position. Chinese Eastern Airlines did not decide in its staffer’s favor after her boyfriend chose to make the proposal of their lives in the most natural for her surrounding, in the air.

    A Chinese stewardess, who was proposed by her kneeling boyfriend right during a flight, has been fired from her job, after a video showing the moment started circulating on social networks in May, according to a Liaoning TV report.

    Wedding proposal
    © AP Photo/ Facebook/JessaGillaspie
    Two Rings, One Moment: Couple Accidentally Propose at Same Time (VIDEO)

    In the now viral clip, a male passenger in a striped shirt is filmed on a flight from Xi An to Yinchuan as he stands up from his knees after popping the question. The touched girlfriend, who appeared to be a flight attendant, apparently accepted the proposal and then used the inflight announcement system to say addressing the intrigued gazing passengers that she “really didn’t know” her boyfriend “would be proposing” on “this flight.” “Thanks for being my witnesses,” she concluded.

    A passenger can be heard saying in a voiceover on the video that everybody was deeply moved by the inflight romantic event and even pulled out their smartphones to record the moment as a memory.

    Giant squid's tentacle
    © Photo : Kaikoura Marine Centre/Facebook
    Monstrous Giant Squid Discovered on Beach in New Zealand Goes Viral (PHOTO)

    The airline, which appeared far less impressed, explained their move to sack the stewardess by stating that it was irresponsible and inconsiderate of her to jeopardize the security of passengers, some of whom appeared to stand up from their seats to have a better view of the gesture and catch it on camera.

    Netizens tend to be divided on the matter, according to an Asia One report. While some condemned the airline’s measure as “heartless,” others stated that in-work duties should by no means be mingled with private affairs, even more so if one’s job is expected to prioritize public safety among other things. One user even suggested the boyfriend is to blame for the job loss:

    One lady, who appeared to be too frustrated with the airline's reaction, stated she would never use the company herself:

     

    Related:

    'American Defiance': Twitter Explodes Over Trump’s Speech at Flight 93 Memorial
    157 Held For Check-Ups as Mysterious Flu Hits Australian Flight to New Zealand
    False Alarm: Child’s Bomb Drawing Causes Terror Alert On Ryanair Flight
    Mess on Ibiza Flight as Drunk Woman 'Gets Boobs Out,' ‘Lap Dances' on Passengers
    Air France Flight From Detroit to Paris Declares Emergency - Reports
    Tags:
    job, flight attendant, proposal, airline, incident, video, social networks, marriage, flight, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse