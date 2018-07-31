India Looks to China for Bailing Out its Sugar Industry

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is expecting some relief on import tariff form China so that it can export the surplus of raw sugar from the upcoming season's harvest. Industry sources told Sputnik that there is a positive indication from the Chinese side for the import of raw sugar and the issue may be discussed in next trade talks with China.
"We are expecting some relief on import tariff from China so that we can export 1.5-2 ton of raw sugar to China," a government official told Sputnik.
The official added that an Indian trade delegation is set to visit Beijing on Wednesday and Thursday to explore the export market for sugar, soya and non-basmati rice.
"We are hopeful about the export of sugar to China. We may go for a government to government deal," the official stated.
"The sugar production during current sugar season (Oct, 17-Sep,-18) is estimated to be about 32.2 million tons as against 20.27 million tons during previous sugar season," CR Chaudhary, India's Minister of state for food and public distribution said on Tuesday in Parliament.
India is expecting to export at least 2-2.5 ton sugar to Bangladesh. While Indonesia has an annual requirement of raw sugar around of 3.5-4.0 million, it wants India to cut import tariff on palm oil before starting negotiation on the export of sugar. Malaysia has also proposed similar conditions for buying Indian sugar.
