Register
12:06 GMT +314 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Herbicide is sprayed on a soybean field

    US-China Trade Tiff a Golden Opportunity for India - Minister

    © AFP 2018 / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is hopeful that higher tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods will have a retaliatory effect prompting the Chinese authorities to curtail US imports including soybeans, thus providing a chance for the state's farmers of to export their crops to China.

    The chief minister the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has gone on record saying that he sees a "golden opportunity" in the trade war between the US and China. 

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the new tariffs imposed by the US on China will be a chance for Madhya Pradesh to export soybeans to China. The statement comes a few days after the US slapped $34 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports. The escalating trade tiff is set to affect businesses in both countries.

    President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Trump's Whimsical Policies Pushing Allies Towards Exploring Alternatives - Analysts
    The new tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods are expected to prompt retaliatory measures by China including increased tariffs on soybeans that are heavily imported from the US. 

    "I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the issue of China levying the tariff on American soybeans. It will be a golden opportunity for Madhya Pradesh and other states too," Chauhan told media after the meeting with the prime minister in New Delhi on Thursday.

    READ MORE: India Seeks $2.4 Billion From China-Based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

    Chauhan also unveiled his plan for the provincial government to send soybean traders to China to seek out various trade possibilities. 

    "Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu has given his nod over the issue. We will also soon talk to few exporters in Bhopal and Indore concerning the same. I'm also planning to send our delegation to China so that better relations are built," Chauhan told the media. 

    Related:

    China Says BRICS to Step Up Group Decision-Making Amid US Trade Row
    China Forces Yuan Lower Amid Trade Dispute With US
    Only the First Chapter: Tesla Raises EV Prices in China Amid Trade War With US
    China Betting on Trump's Defeat in 2020 Race Amid Trade War With US – Analyst
    Tags:
    trade conflict, retaliatory measures, import tariffs, opportunities, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, China, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: July 7-13
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse