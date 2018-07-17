Register
19:24 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Solar power station

    India Mulls 25% Safeguard Duty on Chinese, Malaysian Solar Panels

    © Sputnik / Taras Litvinenko
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the last few years, India’s power producers have quoted solar power tariffs lower than that of thermal power riding on cheaper imports from China and Malaysia. Domestic manufacturers have complained that such cheap imports have been harming their businesses.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): To protect the domestic solar panel industry, India is mulling imposing a 25 percent safeguard duty on solar panels imported from China and Malaysia. If the committee led by India's finance secretary, Hasmukh Adhia, accepts the recommendation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) it could lead to a sharp hike in the cost of solar power.

    READ MORE: China Slaps US With 25% Tarriffs on $34Bln Worth of Goods as Trade War Escalates

    The proposed safeguard duty would be effective for two years wherein the duty would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months and then 15 percent for the remaining six months.

    Herbicide is sprayed on a soybean field
    © AFP 2018 / YASUYOSHI CHIBA
    US-China Trade Tiff a Golden Opportunity for India - Minister
    Indian solar cell and module manufacturers had claimed that cheap Chinese imports were hurting the domestic industry, though Chinese manufacturers claim that cheaper solar panels have provided a major fillip to India's solar power mission. 

    "The Indian industry can only satisfy 10-15% of the Indian demand. The remaining demand has to be met by imports to meet the target under the National Solar Mission. Imports have nothing to do with the injury suffered. The real cause of injury to the domestic industry is aggressive pricing practices of other Indian producers and not imports. Backward integration in this manner will only lead to higher cost in the next few years," the China Chamber of Commerce for Imports and Exports of Machinery and Electronic Products said in its response to India's Ministry of Trade. 

    Meanwhile, India's leading solar power generator, ACME, told the Indian government that solar modules constitute more than 50 percent of the components required for setting up a solar power plant and are, therefore, critical to the industry.

    READ MORE: China to Reduce Tariffs on Indian Medicines After Xi-Modi Summit

    "Due to delay, most projects will fail to take off and banks will be reluctant to infuse funds in light of uncertainty over the levy of a safeguard duty," ACME has warned.

    India's total utility-scale solar capacity grew by over 70 percent in 2017-18 to reach 21.3 GW. India has envisaged increasing its capacity by 1 lakh MW by 2022. The program has accelerated in the last two years thanks to decreasing tariffs. Government data suggests that solar power tariffs in India have fallen by nearly 80 percent since 2010, hitting a record low of INR 2.44 a unit in May 2017, on the back of cheaper Chinese equipment imports.

    Related:

    China and India to Boost Partnership Amid Washington-Beijing Trade War
    'US, China Trade Tiff a Posturing; Will Not Take Sides' - India
    China Agrees to Address India's Trade Deficit Concerns
    India Shouldn't Fret Over China-Maldives Free Trade Agreement
    Tags:
    solar panels, domestic, price, import duties, increase, industry, Finance Ministry, India, China, Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse