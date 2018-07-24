'Trump Baby' Globe-Trots: Blimp May Fly Over Australia During President's Visit

The enormous balloon, having first appeared in the London skies, seems to be getting ready to tour the world.

The UK’s iconic Trump baby blimp, portraying the US president as a wayward toddler, may soon rise over Australia, as demonstrators are planning a mass rally during Trump’s visit to the country later this year, The Guardian reported.

Organizers are said to be currently negotiating the move to bring the giant orange balloon branded by former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage as “the biggest insult to a sitting US president ever” to Australian soil from Britain. They have revealed that they drew inspiration from the rally in London earlier this month, on the day Donald Trump arrived on a working visit. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of the British capital, with the demonstration culminating in the six-meter-high Trump blimp being launched into the sky.

“The Trump baby blimp has become this kind of globally recognized symbol of opposition to Trump,” said organizer Simone White, adding that the Brits who made the balloon are “actually really keen to have it travel around the world.” White added that they are “excited” to have it moved to Australia for “an absolutely enormous protest” against Trump’s visit, which may have “domestic political ramifications,” if it happens, according to The New South Wales Greens MP David Shoebridge, who is also a member of the organizing committee.

READ MORE: Cap-for-Cap: US Democrats Jeer at Trump's All-Caps Tweet on Iran

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull invited the president to visit when they met in Washington in late February, and Trump may head to Australia after he attends the APEC summit in Papua New Guinea in November.

It’s not the only inflatable that pictures humorously the American president. Over this past weekend, a gigantic “Trump chicken” clad as a prisoner sailed off the San Francisco coast on a boat, coming close to the infamous Alcatraz prison, in the move the organizers jokingly referred to as “The Big Coop.”