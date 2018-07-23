Cap-for-Cap: US Democrats Jeer at Trump's All-Caps Tweet on Iran

Earlier on Sunday, a Twitter exchange between the American president and his Iranian counterpart came into the spotlight, with the former emotionally responding in capitalized letters.

Democrats have posted a tongue-in-cheek all-caps tweet mocking President Trump’s recent warning to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

The Democratic camp of the House Foreign Affairs panel asked their readers not to get “distracted by caps,” adding that Iran has no grounds to worry about potential US attacks.

DON'T BE DISTRACTED BY ALL CAPS. WE’RE NOT ATTACKING IRAN.



BUT RUSSIA *DID* ATTACK OUR 2016 ELECTIONS TO HELP DONALD TRUMP, AND IS DOING SO AGAIN. TRUMP REFUSES TO HOLD RUSSIA ACCOUNTABLE AND SIDES WITH PUTIN OVER OUR INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY.



THAT'S AN ALL-CAPS-WORTHY PROBLEM. — House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats (@HFACDemocrats) 23 июля 2018 г.

They further made a point, however, that Russia “did attack” the 2016 presidential race in the United States, alleging that it was to “help” Donald Trump. The Russian side has repeatedly denied these claims. The Democrats referred to Trump, as they put it, “siding with Putin” as “an all-caps-worthy problem,” prompting users to call the post mere “political backfire” and have a decent laugh:

Nothing like a little political backfire — Things of Beauty🌲🚶🏻🌲 (@DracoThings) 23 июля 2018 г.

🎤 Way to go Dems. More like this please. — Lali Bella Aeyna 🔥 (@AeynaLali) 23 июля 2018 г.

Some said the Democrats are “taking the side of a sponsor of terror,” presumably referring to their well-levelled words on Iran:

Dems also inadvertently take the side of a sponsor of terror. — TheTweetest (@TheTweetest) 23 июля 2018 г.

Rouhani had directed his own warning at the US president earlier on Sunday, stating that “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars." Trump responded in all caps, warning Rouhani against “ever threatening the US again,” threatening him with dire consequences “the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before.”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 июля 2018 г.

READ MORE: GOP Senator Urges to Ditch Ex-CIA Chief Brennan's Security Clearance