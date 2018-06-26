Register
18:21 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in conversation with U.S. president Donald Trump during a working session of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017

    Trade Tirade: Modi, Trump and Two Elections

    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler/Pool Photo
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    There are issues that the US wants India to address so that bilateral trade relations take on a rosy picture to the advantage of the poll-bound Trump administration. But, 2018 being an election year in India too, the government is unlikely to toe the US line at the cost of upsetting voters.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A delegation of US trade negotiators led by Mark Linscott has arrived in New Delhi to calm down trade tensions that have been threatening the warm relationship shared by US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two-day visit is being held against the backdrop of India raising import tariffs on 29 American goods to negate the loss incurred by the Indian industry due to the Trump administration's 10% and 25% hike in tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively.

    READ MORE: India Retaliates: Higher Duties on US Farm, Steel Products Come Into Effect

    However, India has delayed the rollout of higher duties until August and stopped short of imposing heavy duties on Harley Davidson motorcycles — an issue raised publicly by Donald Trump on several platforms.

    "India has indicated through the delayed implementation of increased duty that windows are open for negotiations. Both the countries' officials will definitely discuss the tariff issues, but issues are beyond the ongoing tariff war," a person close to the Indian negotiators told Sputnik. 

    US soldier honored with a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle
    © AP Photo / Alan Hess for Harley Davidson
    Trump Betrayed by Harley-Davidson Amid Company Plans to Move EU-Bound Production Abroad
    The major issues which are likely to dominate the two-day meeting would be India's eligibility under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) program which the Trump administration is reviewing after two petitions filed by American lobby groups — the dairy industry and the medical equipment sector. Both the sectors have been lobbying aggressively after the Narendra Modi government, last year, imposed a price cap on coronary stents and other medical equipment to make health treatment cheaper for ordinary consumers. The price cap on medical devices issue was also mentioned in the National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers (NTE), an annual report from the US government released in April this year. 

    READ MORE: India Readies to Hike Duties on More Items to Hurt America Equally

    "India has implemented a wide array of trade barriers that create serious negative effects on US commerce," Erland Herfindahl, the deputy assistant trade representative for the GSP, had said in April. 

    According to latest government data, exports from India to the US under GSP rose from $4.58 billion in 2015 to $5.58 billion in 2017.

    "The US government has been raising the issue of the price cap on medical equipment for a long time. The Narendra Modi government had taken this decisive step against all odds last year. I do not think there is a miniscule possibility to go back on this," Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, National co-convener, Swadeshi Jagran Manch- sister body of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party- told Sputnik.

    In this photograph taken on December 11, 2015, a worker cycles by machinery at Cairn India, Oil and Gas exploration plant at Barmer in Rajasthan
    © AFP 2018 / MONEY SHARMA
    India Moves to Use National Currency in Oil Trade With Iran Amid US Sanctions – Reports
    The Narendra Modi government has already slipped into election mode and the issue of the price cap on medical equipment has been widely publicized via radio, print, and television. Modi has also promised farmers that he could improve their income in the next five years and all the government documents suggest that dairy income will play a major role in achieving this goal. In this scenario, it is unlikely that Narendra Modi will heed the US demand for the reduction of imports tariff on American dairy products, which ranges from 30-60%.

    "There has been consistency in India's view on dairy and farm products for decades. India will not provide any space to any countries around the world which intended to hurt the farmers," Mahajan added.

    Other issues like Intellectual Property Rights and US visas for Indian IT professionals will be discussed at length during the two-day meeting. 

    An Indian analyst says that US protectionism too is driven by election pressure.

    "One should not be surprised that the current presidency in the US is clearly looking for large-scale protectionism, especially during the run-up to the next elections.  Countries like India need to be watchful and prepare from such measures," Prof NR Bhanumurthy, renowned Indian economist and a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy in New Delhi told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: India to Open Chabahar Port by 2019 Despite US Sanctions on Iran

    India now fears that Trump's next target could be country's pharmaceuticals, which in 2016 comprised 16 percent of Indian exports to the US.

    The Trump administration has been consistently raising the issue of the widening trade deficit with India, which ballooned to $30 billion last year. Given that the two-day meet is most likely to discuss the way and means by which both the countries can narrow this gap. India's Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is hoping that imports of commercial aircraft and natural gas from the US can correct the trade imbalance and pacify the Trump administration.

    Related:

    Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism
    India Hits Back at Washington Over US Metal Tariffs - Reports
    India, US Agree to Hold Senior Level Talks to Eliminate Trade Irritants
    India-Russia Defense Ties Unhindered by US Sanctions - Indian Defense Minister
    Tags:
    trade conflict, protectionism, tariffs, pressure, election, sanctions, Trump administration, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, India, United States, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse