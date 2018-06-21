India Retaliates: Higher Duties on US Farm, Steel Products Come Into Effect

In a notification submitted to the World Trade Organization (WTO), India has said that increased duties imposed by the US would affect its steel exports, worth $198.6 million, and aluminum shipments by $42.4 million.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – India has announced higher import duties on a slew of farm products, steel and iron imported from the United States, the government announced, issuing a notification on Thursday.

READ MORE: Chinese Envoy Proposes Joint Action by India, China to Counter US Protectionism

While a total of 29 products will be subjected to the increased tariff structure, motorcycles above 800 cc (such as Harley Davidson) have been excluded from the earlier list submitted to the World Trade Organization. With this announcement, India has joined the European Union and China in retaliatory action against President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on steel and aluminum.

Tit for Tat move by Modi. First, USA imposed heavy tariffs on Indian steel & aluminium items. Now, India retaliates against hefty US tariffs, hikes import duty on 30 USA items. This is First time India has levied retaliatory tariffs on any country. But No one will talk about this — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) June 16, 2018

© AP Photo / John Flesher India Prepares Duty Hikes on More Goods in Retaliation for US Tariffs

As per the increased tariff rates, a 60% import duty would be levied on chickpeas and Bengal gram and 30% on lentils. The duty on boric acid and binders for foundry molds has been hiked to 7.5%, while the duty on domestic reagents to 10%. The duty on Artemia, a kind of shrimp, has been hiked to 15%. Almonds, walnuts and apples, too, come under heavy duty.

READ MORE: India Hits Back at Washington Over US Metal Tariffs — Reports

Duties on flat-rolled products of stainless steel, other alloy steel, tube and pipe fittings and screws, bolts and rivets have also been revised.

The attempt to neutralize the impact of additional import duties of 25 percent and 10 percent imposed on Indian steel and aluminum respectively by the US has been taken by the Indian government, citing national security concerns.