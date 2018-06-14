Trump-Kim Summit Allows World to Escape Nuclear War - South Korean President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in has welcomed the outcome of the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and said that this event has helped the world to escape a possible nuclear war.

"There are many different views on the outcome of that summit, but what is most important is the fact that it has allowed the entire world, including American, Japanese and Chinese people, to escape from threats of a nuclear war and long-range missiles," Moon said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Seoul as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon had previously said that the US-North Korean high-level meeting would pave the wave for an "era of complete denuclearization" and peace in the region.

On Tuesday, Kim and Trump met for a historic summit in Singapore. The two leaders held one-on-one talks, which were followed by consultations in an expanded format and a working lunch. Following the negotiations, the two leaders signed a document, which consisted of four main pillars implying new US-North Korean relations, Pyongyang's demilitarization, joint work for the sake of peace on the Korean peninsula and recovering the remains of prisoners of war and soldiers who went missing in action.

During the summit, the two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue and accepted each other's invitations to visit North Korea and the United States.