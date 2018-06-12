S Korean Leader Hopes Trump-Kim Summit to Open 'Complete Denuclearization' Era

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope on Tuesday that the ongoing US-North Korean high-level summit will pave the wave to the "era of complete denuclearization" and peace in the region.

"I guess the attention of all our people must currently be directed toward Singapore… I too spent a sleepless night. I, along with all our people, sincerely hope that it will be a successful summit that will open a new era of complete denuclearization, peace and a new relationship between South Korea, North Korea and the United States," Moon said as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier in the day, the first ever meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took place on Sentosa island in Singapore. The two leaders were expected to discuss the full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, guarantees of peace in the region and normalization of the US-North Korean relations.

Trump called these talks "very good" adding that this will help to solve a "big dilemma," while Kim expressed interest in developing close cooperation with the US president. No any details of the one-on-one meeting have been provided.

Following the one-on-one talks, Trump and Kim continued the bilateral summit in Singapore in an expanded format.

Regional states, including South Korea and Japan welcomed these talks calling them a big step toward the establishment of peace and stability in North East Asia.

The United States and North Korea have no official relations since the Korean War (1950-1953). The two countries formally remain in the state of war since they have not signed a peace treaty so far.