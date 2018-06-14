Register
07:25 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.

    Pompeo Says US Won't Lift Sanctions on DPRK Before Complete Denuclearization

    © AP Photo / White House
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    804

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States will not repeat mistake of lifting sanctions on North Korea before complete denuclearization.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stressed that the United States, South Korea and Japan are committed to complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of Korean Peninsula, saying that the US will not repeat earlier mistake of lifting economic sanctions on North Korea before complete denuclearization.

    Pompeo noted that President Donald Trump was very clear about the sequencing of North Korea’s denuclearization, with any easing of sanctions reserved for when Pyongyang gets rid of all nukes.

    "We are going to get complete denuclearization. Only then will there be relief from the sanctions," he assured reporters after a trilateral foreign ministers’ meeting in Seoul, South Korea.

    A sculpture titled Dangerous Game by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, right, is displayed in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The two-part installation shows a giant hand holding a nuclear missile as if it were a dart
    © AP Photo / Lynne Sladky
    Pyongyang's Commitment to Denuclearization Good But Should Be Verified - Paris
    Meanwhile, South Korea’s foreign minister said at a briefing with her US counterpart that US military presence on the Korean peninsula will remain a key deterrent despite a turnaround from tensions in the US-North Korean relationship.

    "Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo and I reaffirm that ROK-US alliance… is robust as ever, that the US forces in Korea has played and will continue to play a crucial role for deterrence and peace and stability on the Korean peninsula," Kang Kyung-hwa said after a US-South Korea-Japan meeting of foreign ministers in Seoul.

    Earlier, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported that US President Donald Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the historic summit between the two leaders about Washington's intention to lift sanctions against Pyongyang amid further improvement of relations between the two countries.

    U.S. President Donald Trump walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore June 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lim/The Straits Times
    Scholar on US-DPRK Sanctions: 'We Might See Some Changes in Coming Weeks and Months'
    The North Korean leader said that in order to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the United States and North Korea should refrain from confrontation and take measures to guarantee stability, KCNA reported.

    On Tuesday, Trump held a historic meeting with Kim in Singapore. The summit resulted in signature of a final document, which included the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.

    Related:

    Singapore's PM Meets Trump Ahead of North Korea Summit
    China Hopes North Korea, US Agree on Denuclearizing Korean Peninsula
    US to Check ‘Very Strongly’ Process of North Korea's Denuclearization - Trump
    Tags:
    sanctions, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, United States, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse