N Korean Media Claims US to End Sanctions as Trump Speaks of 'Bright New Future'

TOKYO (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told North Korea's Kim Jong-un about Washington's intention to lift sanctions against Pyongyang amid further improvement of relations between the two countries, the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) has reported.

"Trump announced his intention to stop the joint military exercises of the United States and South Korea, which North Korea views as a provocation, for a period of friendly dialogue between North Korea and the United States, offer security guarantees to North Korea and lift sanctions against it amid further improvement of relations through dialogue and negotiations," KCNA said Wednesday.

According to KCNA, during the summit, Kim said that in order to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the United States and North Korea should refrain from confrontation and take measures to guarantee stability.

"Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump expressed a unified position on the importance of respecting the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous actions to achieve peace, stability, and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," KCNA said.

The US president, in turn, expressed gratitude to Chairman Kim Jong-un for the "bold step toward a bright new future" for the North Korean people and said that Pyongyang's opportunities have no limits if it abandons the country's nuclear weapons program.

On Tuesday, Trump held a historic meeting with Kim in Singapore. After the summit, the sides signed a final document, which included the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula." In the final document, Pyongyang reaffirmed its commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, while the United States pledged to provide security guarantees.

The North Korean leader said that if Washington continues to take "sincere steps to build trust," Pyongyang will also take "measures of goodwill." During the summit, the two leaders agreed to continue the dialogue and accepted each other's invitations to visit North Korea and the United States.