South Korean MPs Voted Down Resolution in Support of Panmunjom Summit - Reports

According to the Yonhap news agency, the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Liberty Korea Party disagreed on the wording which should be used in the document for Pyongyang’s denuclearization. While the Democrats tried to support the declaration, the liberals sought to include the words "complete, verifiable and irreversible" in the resolution, the media said.
Following the exercises, media reported that the meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was jeopardized over the drills. On Thursday, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that he was canceling their meeting but later the US president said that the summit was still going to be held.
The drills also resulted in Kim's canceling ministerial-level talks with Seoul, but the inter-Korean dialogue resumed on Saturday when Moon and Kim met for the second time in Panmunjom.
