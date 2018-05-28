South Korean MPs Voted Down Resolution in Support of Panmunjom Summit - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The South Korean National Assembly failed to adopt a resolution in support of April's inter-Korean declaration over disagreements on the wording about Pyongyang's denuclearization, Yonhap reported on Monday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition Liberty Korea Party disagreed on the wording which should be used in the document for Pyongyang’s denuclearization. While the Democrats tried to support the declaration, the liberals sought to include the words "complete, verifiable and irreversible" in the resolution, the media said.

© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E North Korean Official on Way to Singapore to Prepare Kim-Trump Summit - Reports

The tensions on the Korean peninsula eased significantly in the beginning after a historic summit in the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, where the joint declaration on denuclearization was signed. However, the relations between Seoul and Pyongyang entered a phase of uncertainty when the United States and South Korea resumed military drills which Pyongyang saw as a provocation and a threat.

Following the exercises, media reported that the meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was jeopardized over the drills. On Thursday, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that he was canceling their meeting but later the US president said that the summit was still going to be held.

The drills also resulted in Kim's canceling ministerial-level talks with Seoul, but the inter-Korean dialogue resumed on Saturday when Moon and Kim met for the second time in Panmunjom.