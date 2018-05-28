Trilateral South Korea-North Korea-US Summit May Be Held in June - Reports

"The discussions are just getting started, so we are still waiting to see how they come out, but depending on their outcome, the president [Moon] could join President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore," a high ranking official from the South Korean presidential office told the Yonhap news agency.
On June 12, Kim and Trump are going to hold the summit in Singapore as part of the ongoing easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. On Thursday, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that he was canceling their meeting in Singapore but later the US president said that the summit was still going to be held.
