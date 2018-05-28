Trilateral South Korea-North Korea-US Summit May Be Held in June - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The trilateral summit of leaders of South Korea, North Korea and the United States may be held "around June 12" in Singapore, which is going to host the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the South Korean presidential office said on Monday.

"The discussions are just getting started, so we are still waiting to see how they come out, but depending on their outcome, the president [Moon] could join President Trump and Chairman Kim in Singapore," a high ranking official from the South Korean presidential office told the Yonhap news agency.

On Sunday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed his hope to hold the trilateral summit between South Korea, North Korea and the United States. The statement was made a day after Moon's meeting with Kim.

On June 12, Kim and Trump are going to hold the summit in Singapore as part of the ongoing easing of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. On Thursday, the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that he was canceling their meeting in Singapore but later the US president said that the summit was still going to be held.