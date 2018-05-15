N Korea Suspends Talks With South Over Their Joint Drills With US - Reports

North Korea has called the joint military exercises by the US and South Korea a "provocation" despite the recent thaw in the relations, threatening to cancel the upcoming summit with US President Donald Trump.

North Korea has suspended high-level talks with the South, set to take place on May 16, explaining the move by Seoul joint military drills with Washington.

The announcement came by a surprise, taking into account the recent thaw in the relations between the Koreas, resulted in the summit between the country's leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Pyongyang has demonstrated its determination to stop nuclear weapons as the country started to dismantle facilities at its only-known Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

