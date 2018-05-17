Register
00:47 GMT +318 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.

    Beijing Claims Control Over All Oil, Gas Activity in South China Sea

    © AP Photo / Jin Liangkuai
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    152

    China’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it retains sole right of refusal over all gas and oil exploration and mining in the South China Sea.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told reporters at a news briefing that "We urge relevant parties to earnestly respect China's sovereign and jurisdictional rights and not do anything that could impact bilateral relations or this region's peace and stability."

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    China's Yuan-Denominated Oil Future to 'Create Less Demand for Dollars' - Broker

    The "relevant parties" in this case are other countries that also claim parts of the South China Sea, particularly islands in close proximity to gas and oil reserves. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have competing claims in the sea.

    The declaration comes after Rosneft Vietnam BV, a unit of the Russian state-owned oil firm Rosneft, announced on its website on May 15 that it had started drilling a production well off the coast of Vietnam in the Lan Do gas field. Lan Do is believed to hold 23 billion cubic meters of natural gas and Rosneft plans to drill a second well before the year is out.

    The rub is that the Lan Do and neighboring Phong Lan Dai gas fields both lie within the area of the strategic waterway claimed by both the People's Republic of China and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, oilprice.com reported Thursday.

    The quarrel over who controls the waterway is "centuries old," as Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen put it in February, but in recent years things have become increasingly heated, particularly between the two socialist countries. Last June, high-level talks between Beijing and Hanoi were cancelled following a contentious closed-door meeting about the territorial dispute, Sputnik reported.

    Two warships of the South China Sea Fleet of the Chinese Navy fire missiles during a competitive training.
    © AP Photo / Zha Chunming
    Beijing 'Sending a Message to Anybody Meddling in South China Sea' – Scholar

    The following month, Beijing went so far as to promise to strike Vietnamese bases in the Spratly Islands if Talisman-Vietnam, a subsidiary of the Spanish oil company Reposol, was allowed to continue developing in the contested waters, Sputnik reported. The region Rosneft is developing is very close to the area Reposol was in last year, about 400 km southeast of Ho Chi Minh.

    Although heads have cooled somewhat, tensions remain high. Last month, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, after meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh, noted that Vietnam and China "have agreed that settling the maritime issues is extremely important for the healthy and sustainable development of bilateral relations."

    "The two sides should better manage disputes through talks and refrain from taking unilateral actions that may further complicate and expand the disputes… At the same time, [we] should promote cooperation at sea, including holding talks on joint exploitation," Maritime-Executive quoted Wang as saying.

    Nonetheless, Beijing has continued to develop South China Sea islands as military installations, installing communications jammers, deploying large military transports, cruise missiles, and other military equipment to the islands in recent months, to which regional powers including Vietnam have objected.

    Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef at the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130 transport plane of the Philippine Air Force, Friday, April 21, 2017
    © AP Photo / Francis Malasig/Pool Photo
    Chinese Missile Systems in South China Sea Could Raise Risks of Conflict With US

    However, other powers such as the Philippines have come to terms with China over their overlapping claims, with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shaking hands last November on creating a "code of conduct" to "reduce tensions and the risks of accidents, misunderstandings and miscalculation in the region," Duterte said.

    Related:

    Vietnam Demands China Withdraw Alleged Military Equipment From S China Sea
    US Aircraft Carrier to Dock in Vietnam Port for First Time Since 1964
    Too Much Noise Made Over US Carrier's Port Visit to Vietnam – Security Analyst
    China to Face Consequences for Militarizing South China Sea, White House Warns
    US Air Force Bombers Buzz Over the South China Sea
    Tags:
    South China Sea dispute, oil and gas, natural gas supplies, oil exploration, China, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos
    Get Out Out of Here
    Get Out Out of Here
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse