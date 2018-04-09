Register
23:31 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet conducts a drill in an area of South China Sea in this undated photo taken December, 2016

    Military Communications Jammers Deployed at Chinese Bases in South China Sea

    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    3221

    The Chinese military has begun to deploy more defensive fortifications in the South China Sea’s Spratly Islands, including technology capable of interfering with radar and communications systems, according to a new report.

    "China has deployed military jamming equipment to its Spratly Island outposts," a US Defense Department official told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.

    Ships near Hainan
    © Planet Labs via Reuters
    Chinese Aircraft Carrier Leads Massive Drills in South China Sea

    In addition to developing long-term defense infrastructure in the region, which trillions of dollars of goods transit annually, last week Chinese military forces started large-scale exercises in the South China Sea.

    "There's some speculation as to the motive of the drills in the South China Sea, some attribute them to the trade war," Collin Koh, a research fellow in maritime security at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, told Sputnik News on April 9.

    "I think one of the very interesting observations is that the scale of the more recent navy drills that we've seen, with around 40-something vessels, these boats don't just come from the East Sea, which is basically responsible [for the] South China Sea. What we are seeing here is basically a combination of fleets from the north and the south — in terms of the scale it's pretty unusual, I would say," the maritime security specialist observed.

    Notably, the expert said China was trying to "send a message" to anyone who may seek to meddle in the South China Sea, "so it's not just to the US but also in relation to more recent statements made by other interested powers — like those in Europe, for example."

    Beijing has maintained that its military buildup across the South China Sea is strictly for defensive measures. However, Chinese outposts in the South China Sea are strategically placed near shipping lanes, US officials have noted.

    Haiyang Shiyou oil rig 981, the first deep-water drilling rig developed in China, is pictured at 320 kilometers (200 miles) southeast of Hong Kong in the South China Sea.
    © AP Photo/ Jin Liangkuai
    Beijing Vowed Strike on Vietnam Targets for Drilling in South China Sea

    "China's built up reclaimed islands in the South China Sea in the past year, with aircraft hangars, military barracks and extended runways, to the point where China has seven operational bases in the busy international shipping waterway," US Navy Admiral Harry Harris said in February.

    China is "attempting to assert de facto sovereignty over disputed maritime features by further militarizing its man-made bases," Harris noted. The key maritime region is the host of multiple competing ownership claims over fishing waters, oil fields, islets and reefs by Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.

    Related:

    Chinese Aircraft Carrier Leads Massive Drills in South China Sea
    US Navy: China Militarizing South China Sea With 7 New Bases
    US Think-Tank Declares China’s Advance in South China Sea a ‘Slow-Moving Crisis’
    Manila to Formally Protest Beijing's Militarization of Island in South China Sea
    China’s J-20 Stealth Jet Lines Up For Combat Duty in Disputed South China Sea
    Tags:
    jammer technology, PLA Navy, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse