Register
02:30 GMT +316 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This image provided by CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe shows a satellite image of Fiery Cross Reef in Spratly island chain in the South China Sea, annotated by the source to show areas where China has conducted construction work above ground during 2017

    US Navy: China Militarizing South China Sea With 7 New Bases

    © AP Photo/ CSIS Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative/DigitalGlobe
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Beijing has expanded its military presence in the South China Sea with the construction of seven new military bases, the head of the US Pacific Command told Congress this week.

    "China's built up reclaimed islands in the South China Sea in the past year, with aircraft hangers, military barracks and extended runways to the point where China has seven operational bases in the busy international shipping waterway," US Navy Admiral Harry Harris said.

    The facilities include jet hangars, barracks, radar houses, weapon emplacements and 10,000-foot runways, Harris added.

    The Commander of the U.S. Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Military Assessment of the Security Challenges in the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    China Approaches Parity With US Military in All Domains - PACOM Chief

    The admiral, who has been tapped by the White House to become the next US ambassador to Australia, explained that China's military is quickly catching up to the US "across almost every domain."

    China is "attempting to assert de facto sovereignty over disputed maritime features by further militarizing its man-made bases," he said.

    Trillions of dollars' worth of trade goods pass through the South China Sea annually. Islets and certain regions of the waterway are heavily disputed by several countries, including China, Brunei, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and the Philippines.

    China's approach to militarizing islands on the South China Sea has been "coordinated, methodical and strategic," Harris noted, adding that Beijing is "using their military and economic power to erode the free and open international order."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with MGIMO students and academic staff
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    US Military Presence in ASEAN Region May Cause Clashes - Lavrov

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that the US' own increasing military presence in the region may lead to clashes. "The build-up of the US military aircraft and naval presence in this region can clearly, if not intentionally, provoke [a] military dimension of these territorial disputes," Lavrov said February 11.

    "I think that these are very risky games. The United States is already looking not only at North Korea, although it justifies its military presence by the North Korean issue, but also at the South China Sea, where China is holding negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on the settlement of disputed territorial issues."

    Related:

    US Navy Vessels Challenge China’s ‘Excessive Maritime Claims’
    Wintry Conditions Freeze US Navy Ship at Canadian Port
    China Slams US Navy’s ‘Recklessness’ in Disputed South China Sea Territories
    US Navy Abolishes Practice of Pepper Spraying its Sailors Every Three Years
    General Dynamics Wins $198Mln for US Navy Ship, Submarine Radio Systems
    Tags:
    militarization, US Navy, Harry Harris, Sergei Lavrov, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    Water World: Imagining Drowned Cities
    NATO cartoon
    Attracting Trouble
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok