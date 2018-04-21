Register
13:37 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man watches a TV news program showing a file image of a missile being test-launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (File)

    What You Need to Know About Kim's Decision to Suspend Nuclear, Missile Tests

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday declared an end to nuclear and long-range missile testing and plans to shut an atomic test site, in a surprise move timed to historic summits.

    The decision was applauded as good news in Seoul and Washington, which will have direct talks scheduled with Kim, but decried as insufficient by Japan, which fears being sidelined by its allies in the denuclearization process.

    Shift to Economic Growth

    North Korea announced the decision to halt nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches effective immediately and to shut the northern Punggye-ri site of all six atomic tests after Friday’s meeting of the ruling party, according to the KCNA state news agency.

    READ MORE: Beijing Hopes All Parties Take Steps to Achieve Peace on Korean Peninsula

    This comes less than a week before Kim Jong-un is expected to sit down with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for talks on a belated peace treaty next Friday. He is also expected to meet with US President Donald Trump by June to discuss denuclearization.

    The reclusive Communist state added that now that it had a nuclear weapon it would pursue economic growth and peace on the Korean peninsula. The caveat is that the North will not hand its nuclear weapons or technology over to a third party and will use it in the event of a nuclear provocation.

    Praise From Washington, Seoul

    Pyongyang’s reconciliatory move ahead of the summits was met with praise by President Donald Trump, who called it "very good news for North Korea and the World — big progress!"

    The US president tweeted he looked forward to the summit. Earlier this week, Trump said that a "bright path" lied ahead of North Korea when it achieved denuclearization "in a completely verifiable and irreversible way."

    South Korea’s presidential office echoed him, saying Pyongyang’s decision was "meaningful progress" for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and created a "positive environment" for the upcoming meeting.

    Criticism From Tokyo

    Japan’s Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera lambasted the promise as "meaningless" for Japan unless the North halted its short- and medium-range missiles. "I am not satisfied at all," he was quoted as saying by the Nikkei newspaper.

    A man, right, watches a public TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea's launch of missile, in Tokyo
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Step Forward: World Reacts to North Korea's Freeze on Nuclear Testing
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe struck a more upbeat note, saying this was a step forward, but added it must be followed by a "complete, verifiable and irreversible" dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic weapons, after the Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Tokyo wanted the arsenal to be scrapped by 2020.

    North Korea said it would hold on to its nuclear arsenal and will not hand it or any nuclear technology over to a third party. It also promised to respond to any nuclear threat or provocation.

    Related:

    North Korea 'Changed the Game': 'New Paradigm' Opened for US, Korean Peninsula
    Once Sidelined From Korea Talks, Abe’s Prestige Burnished by Mar-a-Lago Summit
    Breaking Traditions Inevitable for N Korea-US Summit to Take Place - Analysts
    Tags:
    missile tests, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse