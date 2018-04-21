Register
10:06 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korea Photos Flowers and Rockets

    Beijing Hopes All Parties Take Steps to Achieve Peace on Korean Peninsula

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 20

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - China hopes that, following North Korea’s decision to cease nuclear and missile tests, all parties concerned will take steps toward achieving lasting peace and progress on the Korean Peninsula, China’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

    The move to halt nuclear and ballistic missile tests effective immediately was announced earlier in the day after a meeting of the North Korean ruling party's central committee on Friday. The state news agency, KCNA, said North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un would also shut an atomic test site in the country's north.

    "China hopes that all the parties concerned will take a step toward each other and take concrete action in order to achieve lasting peace and common progress in the region," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a statement.

    Lu stressed that China intended to continue playing an active role in this process.

    READ MORE: Kim Jong Un's Vow to Stop Testing Nukes Signals 'Progress for All' — Trump

    Activists of the non-governmental organization International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) wear masks of US President Donal Trump and leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jon-un while posing with a mock missile in front of the embassy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea in Berlin, on September 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Britta Pedersen / dpa
    Breaking Traditions Inevitable for N Korea-US Summit to Take Place - Analysts
    North Korea's leader plans to end nuclear and missile tests to focus on economic growth, given that the aim of creating a nuclear weapon has been reached, according to KCNA. The North will not hand over its atomic weapons or technology to anyone and will use them to respond to any nuclear threat or provocation, KCNA added.

    North Korea’s decision was met with praise by US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe demanded that it be followed by a complete dismantlement of the North's nuclear and missile programs.

    Related:

    North Korea 'Changed the Game': 'New Paradigm' Opened for US, Korean Peninsula
    Kim's Visit to Beijing Confirms China’s Influence in Korean Peninsula - Pundit
    US May Rein in Nuclear Subs, Carriers from War Games Near Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    weapons, nuclear tests, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
    Costly Chris Christie
    Costly Chris Christie
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse