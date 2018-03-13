Register
23:14 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    ScanEagle unmanned aircraft system

    Philippines Buys Six US Reconnaissance Drones to Fight Jihadist Insurgency

    © Photo: Public Domain
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The US sent Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s government six brand new unmanned aerial vehicles this week to provide another tool for suppressing domestic terror threats from insurgent groups like Abu Sayyaf.

    "Assets like the ScanEagle will significantly improve the [Philippine military's] ability to detect terrorist activities, piracy activities and territory encroachment," said Sung Kim, the US ambassador to the Philippines, during a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

    President Donald Trump toasts Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, right, at an ASEAN Summit dinner at the SMX Convention Center, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, in Manila, Philippines
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Philippine Leaders Deny US Intel Report that Duterte is a ‘Threat to Democracy’

    The Philippines government purchased the six ScanEagle drones for approximately $13 million. While unarmed, the drone fleet is expected to gather valuable information during reconnaissance missions. The aircraft are also expected to conduct humanitarian assistance and support disaster relief efforts when needed, Philippine Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday, Channel News Asia reports.

    According to the US State Department, Abu Sayyaf militants in the southern part of the Philippines have been friendly with Daesh and Osama bin Laden and they engage in kidnappings for ransom, beheadings, extortion and assassination. The group "seeks a separate Islamic state for the country's Muslim minority," a Council on Foreign Relations fact sheet on Abu Sayyaf noted.

    Marawi City
    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    'Marawi Should Be a Wake-Up Call': USPACOM Head Warns of Daesh Migration to Asia

    Abu Sayyaf and the Maute militant group fought a five month battle with Philippine government forces last year in Marawi, in the south of the country. The terrorist alliance sought to raise a Daesh flag in the city, the Philippine armed forces said at the time. More than a thousand fighters died during the conflict in total, while 87 civilians were killed. An estimated 1.1 million people were displaced by the crisis.

    "With a number of security issues confronting our country today, there is a need to upgrade our nation's armed forces," Lorenzana noted.

    Related:

    Israeli Army Reports Downing Iranian Drone, Attacking 'Targets' Inside Syria
    Rights Groups Call on Trump to Reveal Secret New Policy on Deadly Drone Strikes
    Game of Drones: US Unmanned Sea Vessels May Launch Drone Helicopters
    World First? Drone Used to Rescue Swimmers in Australia (VIDEO)
    US Spy Aircraft Flew Between Russian Bases in Syria During Drone Attack - MoD
    Tags:
    jihadism, drones, Abu Sayyaf, Daesh, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok