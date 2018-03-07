US to Continue Routine Defensive Drills With Allies After South Korea Olympics

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies will continue conducting routine defensive exercises near the Korean peninsula after the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"At the end of the Olympics and Paralympics, it’s only natural that our routine defensive exercises will resume," the official said on Tuesday.

In early January, US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached an agreement to halt joint military exercises during the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

© AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop State Dept Sanctions DPRK for Using Agent VX to Kill Kim Jong-un’s Half-Brother

The situation on the Korean peninsula has been tense in the past year as North Korea continued to conduct nuclear and ballistic missile tests, while the United States amassed troops and military equipment as well as organized military exercises in close proximity of North Korea.

The UN Security Council has introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against North Korea aimed at hampering the development of the country’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Seoul and Pyongyang earlier reached a historic agreement on holding the third ever summit of the countries’ leaders in late April. US Vice President Mike Pence however ruled out on Tuesday any change in US' firm position on North Korea until Pyongyang takes concrete steps to give up its nuclear programme.