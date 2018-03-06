N Korea Vows Not to Use Nukes, Conventional Weapons Against S Korea - Seoul

The envoy said Tuesday following the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang that the two countries had agreed to hold a summit in April.
"The South and the North agreed to hold the third summit at… the Panmunjom in late April," Chung Eui-yong, national security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-In, said in reference to the village south of the Korean border.
The North Korean leadership has also expressed willingness to start dialogue with the United States in order to normalize bilateral ties and kick off consultations on denuclearization, according to Chung Eui-yong.
North Korea has reaffired the commitment of using neither nuclear, nor conventional weapons against the South in exchange for security guarantees.
The relations between the Koreas have thawed in recent months with the states resuming the talks and the North sending its athletes and a delegation to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. The two states agreed that the national teams would march together under a "unification flag" at the opening ceremony.
