Register
06:01 GMT +301 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Men carry children away from an explosion site in Lashkar Gah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018

    ‘Fear-Filled City’ of Kabul Reaches Out to Taliban for Peace Talks

    © AP Photo/
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered a deal to the Taliban to begin peace talks at a time when “Kabul has become most dangerous place in Afghanistan,” a peace activist returning from the war-torn nation told Radio Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "It begins to seem kind of normal," Kathy Kelly, a Chicago-born activist and founder of Voices for Creative Nonviolence, told Loud & Clear hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    ​Recalling her most recent trip, Kelly explained, "A boxing match had just been won by an Afghan team and people went up on rooftops and fired weapons. Immediately, my young friends all started calling one another — ‘Are you okay? Are you okay?— because they didn't realize this was a response to a sporting match."

    "You see the tension rise up," the activist said, noting, "It's a very fear-filled city."

    By offering to recognize the Taliban as a political group on Wednesday, the Afghan government can include it in formal peace talks.

    Kabul will reportedly exert efforts to develop a list of Taliban prisoners for potential release, to provide members of the group and the members of their families with passports and to remove sanctions imposed on leaders of the movement.

    Packets with hashish
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Hashish Becoming Main Source of Income for the Taliban

    Ghani's offer comes two weeks after a source told the Associated Press that Kabul was in secret talks with the group, wishing to put an end to the Taliban insurgency that has lasted for 17 years, since the US threw the militant group out of power in late 2001.

    At least one thing is clear: it's unlikely the US will support peace efforts. US President Donald Trump stated last August the US will "win" the war in Afghanistan, thus becoming the third straight US president to have a hand in the long-standing US military presence in Afghanistan.

    "Historically, for 16 years now, the US has steadfastly opposed peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The US doesn't believe the government will get a fair deal, or be able to negotiate a fair deal. But I think that's incorrect," said Kiriakou, a CIA veteran who was once stationed in Afghanistan's eastern neighbor of Pakistan.

    Related:

    Explosion in Southern Afghanistan Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured - Reports
    Lithuania Special Operations Forces Deploy to Afghanistan
    BBC Report on Taliban Control of Afghanistan ‘Groundless’ - Afghan Government
    US Officials: Three Times More Taliban Fighters in Afghanistan Now Than in 2014
    7,000 Daesh Militants, Thousands of 'Reservists' Acting in Afghanistan - Moscow
    Tags:
    Kathy Kelly, Kiriakou, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Dazzling Winners of 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
    Star Wars Trump Style
    Psst! Hey, Kid! Wanna Try Some Star Wars?
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok