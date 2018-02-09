WATCH: Taliban Vehicle Gets Business End of A-10 Warthog Gatling Gun

The US Air Force recently published a video demonstrating the A-10’s ability to wreak absolute destruction on a Taliban truck that had just attacked Afghanis in late January with a heavy machine gun.

The nearly 20-foot-long GAU-8 Avenger gun is the heaviest component of the plane's forward weight, according to the US Air Force.

We just want to reiterate: this gun is larger than a Volkswagen Beetle and fires bullets the size of beer bottles made out of depleted uranium. That’s an argument few opponents are likely to win.

US Air Force A-10's Gatling Gun

The video appears to show two distinct strikes upon the vehicle. Analysts have noted that footage of the jet hitting a moving vehicle shows how surprisingly accurate the A-10’s cannon is.

The video was first published by the US Air Force’s Central Command Public Affairs in late January.

A US Special Operations air wing also recently unveiled footage of what it was like it to be on the receiving end of the A-10 Warthog’s cannon.